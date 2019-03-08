Exclusive

'Totally unacceptable': MP calls for investigation after till theft sparks wages row

Two men stole £280 from the Costa Coffee in Station Road, Upminster on Sunday, August 4. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas is calling for an investigation into claims that a Costa Coffee worker was told to pay back £280 stolen from the till.

Police have confirmed two men stole the cash from the branch in Station Lane, Upminster on Sunday using sleight of hand.

The workers - one a 16-year-old from Dagenham - say they were told by the franchise owner to put the till right by the end of the night or the money would be deducted from their wages.

Mr Cruddas told the Recorder this was "totally unacceptable", saying: "I think Costa Coffee should be investigating why one of their managers has seemingly pressurised a young worker to pay back funds after a robbery - especially as Costa are claiming this is not usual practice.

"These things can often knock someone's confidence in the workplace, so I hope the worker isn't too shaken by the incident."

Costa Coffee claims no workers were asked to repay the money but was not able to clarify why some were under that impression.

The company's twitter page has also revealed an internal investigation is being conducted into the incident and that the company is still assisting the police with their inquiries.