Hornchurch and Upminster MP to hold online apprenticeships fair

PUBLISHED: 14:58 12 November 2020

Julia Lopez MP. Picture: Julia Lopez

Julia Lopez MP. Picture: Julia Lopez

Archant

Hornchurch and Upminster MP Julia Lopez is hosting a virtual apprenticeships fair next month.

The event will focus around career opportunities within the civil service and will include presentations from the Department of Work and Pensions and other government departments.

It will take place on Friday, December 11 from 10am. Anyone interested will need to register by emailing Ms Lopez’s office with their full name and address.

Ms Lopez said: “I am looking forward to introducing constituents to potential careers within the civil service.

“While some older constituents may feel dissuaded by the term apprenticeship, I would like to assure you that these roles are just as suitable for more experienced candidates seeking a new opportunity as they are to those seeking to enter the job market for the first time.”

To register, email julia.lopez.mp@parliament.uk.

