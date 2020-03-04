Performers bring glitz and glamour of the decadent Moulin Rouge to Hornchurch

Come What May: The Ultimate Tribute to Moulin Rouge is coming to the Queen's Theatre, Hornchurch on April 6. Picture: Sweeney Ents Archant

An all-singing and all-dancing extravaganza of a show that pays tribute to the musical film Moulin Rouge is coming to Hornchurch.

Produced by Sweeney Entertainments and Sisco Productions, Come What May: The Ultimate Tribute to Moulin Rouge will see performers take on iconic songs from the movie and other musical dramas.

Gabby Cocca, dance captain and one of the performers in the show, said: "[The audience] can expect a night of pure entertainment - blown away with amazing vocals and songs to sing along to, whilst laughing and feeling exhausted just watching the dancing.

"The cast is amazing. We are very lucky because we all get on so well and have so much fun.

"We first came together in a rehearsal room. It didn't take long before we were dancing close to another while dripping with sweat and once you cross that boundary there is no going back."

Baz Luhrmann's jukebox musical drama, Moulin Rouge premiered in 2001 at the Cannes Film Festival.

Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor star in the Oscar award-winning film about a young poet who falls in love with the courtesan of the notorious Moulin Rouge.

The Come What May tribute show features popular songs from the film including Your Song, Diamonds Are A Girls Best Friend, Roxanne, Lady Marmalade and some hits from The Greatest Showman and other iconic movie musicals.

David Wyatt, the host and MC of the show said he has always enjoyed the "character roles" that come with the show and the fact that he gets to exercise all of his training of singing, dancing and acting.

The MC struggled to choose his favourite song to perform.

He said: "When you've got songs from Moulin Rouge, The Greatest Showman, Burlesque - how can you choose?

"But if I must, I get to perform a tongue in cheek version of Madonna's 'Like A Virgin' with the female dancers - I won't give anything away but it is a lot of fun."

Audiences are invited to travel back in time with the children of the revolution to the disreputable and glamorous underworld of 18th century Paris.

Marco Venturini, who performs as one of the dancers in the ensemble said: "For anyone who is a long-time fan of the movie it is the perfect occasion to experience live some of the most outstanding pieces of music from it, accompanied by some exquisite pieces of brand new and original choreography.

"For anyone who might be unfamiliar with the film, it is truly a fireball of a show which includes great classic tunes as well as modern releases guaranteed to get everyone excited and totally involved."

The show requires a lot of preparation work from the dancers and singers.

"There is a lot that goes on before a performance, starting with teaching the show in each new venue," said dance captain Gabby.

"That means sorting the lighting, sound, spacing on stage, costumes etc because each theatre is so different.

"We then have a physical and vocal warm-up to ensure our bodies and voices are ready for the show to prevent injuries.

"And of course, we have to doll ourselves up by putting on show make-up and doing our hair before putting our costumes on.

Marco added: "As a dancer myself I can only hope to take part in shows that give me the opportunity to present my set of skills to the fullest and most realised.

"The variety and intricacy of the choreography makes for the perfect way to challenge myself as well as perform to the best of my ability."

Julie Sweeney, co-founder of Sweeney Entertainments, said: "This is our most exciting new production for 2020.

"The songs of Moulin Rouge are unforgettable.

"[It's a] spectacular combination of classic songs brought to life under the glitz and glamour of the Moulin Rouge."

Come What May is showing at the Queen's Theatre in Billet Lane on Monday, April 6 at 7.30pm.

Visit queens-theatre.co.uk or call 01708 443333.