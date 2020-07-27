Man dies after South Hornchurch collision

A motorcyclist has died after a collision in South Hornchurch.

The Met Police were called to Dagenham Road just before 3,15pm on Saturday (July 25) to reports of a road collision.

A force spokesperson said: “Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service.

“A motorcyclist in his 50s was found injured after a collision with the central reservation.

“Despite the efforts of emergency services, he died at the scene a short time later. Next of kin have been informed.”

Witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage are asked to contact police on 101, quoting CAD 5050/25Jul.