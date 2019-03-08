Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash with car in Romford
PUBLISHED: 14:49 11 March 2019
Archant
A man was taken to hospital following a car crash in Romford this morning (Monday, March 11).
The London Ambulance Service (LAS) and police were called to reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and car at around 8am.
An LAS spokeswoman said: “We sent an ambulance crew to the scene and treated a man and took him to hospital.”
The motorcycle rider’s injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing.
No arrests have been made.