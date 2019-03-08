Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash with car in Romford

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital on Monday, March 11 following a crash with a car in Brentwood Road. Photo: Google Maps Archant

A man was taken to hospital following a car crash in Romford this morning (Monday, March 11).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The London Ambulance Service (LAS) and police were called to reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and car at around 8am.

An LAS spokeswoman said: “We sent an ambulance crew to the scene and treated a man and took him to hospital.”

The motorcycle rider’s injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing.

No arrests have been made.