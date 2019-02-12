Motorcyclist injured in Hornchurch crash
PUBLISHED: 14:26 26 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:46 26 February 2019
Sarah Meek
A motorcyclist has been injured after a crash in Hornchurch this afternoon.
Wood Lane at the junction with Rainham Road. Photo: Google
Officers were called at around 1.15pm today (Tuesday, February 26) to reports of a crash involving a car and motorcycle in Wood Lane, Hornchurch.
The Met and London Ambulance Service attended and found the rider of the motorcycle, suffering a leg injury.
His condition is not thought to be life threatening.
Road closures remain in place.
Enquiries continue.