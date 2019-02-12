Search

Motorcyclist injured in Hornchurch crash

PUBLISHED: 14:26 26 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:46 26 February 2019

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash this afternoon. Photo: Sarah Meek

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash this afternoon. Photo: Sarah Meek

Sarah Meek

A motorcyclist has been injured after a crash in Hornchurch this afternoon.

Wood Lane at the junction with Rainham Road. Photo: GoogleWood Lane at the junction with Rainham Road. Photo: Google

Officers were called at around 1.15pm today (Tuesday, February 26) to reports of a crash involving a car and motorcycle in Wood Lane, Hornchurch.

The Met and London Ambulance Service attended and found the rider of the motorcycle, suffering a leg injury.

His condition is not thought to be life threatening.

Road closures remain in place.

Enquiries continue.

