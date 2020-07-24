Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries following Rainham collision

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after a collision in Lambs Lane South earlier today (July 24). Picture: Google Google

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a road collision with a van in Rainham.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

A Met Police spokesperson said the force was called to the collision in Lambs Lane South just before 12.40pm today (July 24).

They added: “Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and the motorcyclist was found with serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

“No-one else is believed to have been injured and no arrests have been made. Enquiries continue.”