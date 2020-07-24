Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries following Rainham collision
PUBLISHED: 17:35 24 July 2020
A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a road collision with a van in Rainham.
You may also want to watch:
A Met Police spokesperson said the force was called to the collision in Lambs Lane South just before 12.40pm today (July 24).
They added: “Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and the motorcyclist was found with serious injuries and was taken to hospital.
“No-one else is believed to have been injured and no arrests have been made. Enquiries continue.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.