Motorcyclist in critical condition in hospital after Harold Wood car crash
PUBLISHED: 15:50 13 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:50 13 November 2019
Archant
A motorcyclist is in a critical condition in hospital following a car crash outside Harold Wood Station this afternoon.
A Met Police spokesman confirmed that officers were called by London Ambulance Service paramedics to Station Road at 1.46pm today (Wednesday November 13).
He added: "Police were called to reports of a collision involving a car and a motorcycle.
"Officers and London's Air Ambulance also attended.
"The male rider was taken to an east London hospital where he remains in a critical condition.
"Enquiries continue."