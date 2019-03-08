Search

Motorcyclist in critical condition in hospital after Harold Wood car crash

PUBLISHED: 15:50 13 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:50 13 November 2019

The crash happened outside Harold Wood Station at 1.46pm. Photo: Steve Poston

Archant

A motorcyclist is in a critical condition in hospital following a car crash outside Harold Wood Station this afternoon.

A Met Police spokesman confirmed that officers were called by London Ambulance Service paramedics to Station Road at 1.46pm today (Wednesday November 13).

He added: "Police were called to reports of a collision involving a car and a motorcycle.

"Officers and London's Air Ambulance also attended.

"The male rider was taken to an east London hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

"Enquiries continue."

