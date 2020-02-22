Search

Motorcyclist dies in crash on the A12 at Romford

PUBLISHED: 20:52 22 February 2020 | UPDATED: 20:52 22 February 2020

A motorcyclist, believed to be in his 20s, has been pronounced dead after a crash on the A12 in Romford this evening. Picture: Google Maps

A motorcyclist, believed to be in his 20s, has been pronounced dead after a crash on the A12 in Romford this evening. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A motorcyclist in his 20s has died after coming off his bike in a crash on the A12 in Romford this evening, the Metropolitan Police have confirmed.

A police spokesman confirmed officers were called at around 6.20pm on Saturday, February 22 to reports of a road traffic collision on the eastbound carriageway of the A12 between Mawney Road and Whalebone Lane.

A motorcycle rider, a man believed aged in his 20s, died after coming off his bike.

Road closures are in place around the scene of the collision at Whalebone Lane North.

No arrests have been made; enquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing.

Two dead and seven injured as seven cars involved in major Harold Wood crash

Two people died at the scene of a seven-car crash in Squirels heath Road, Harold Wood. Picture: Tatiana Raducan

Love Island’s Kem Cetinay to take over Harold Wood’s Shepherd & Dog restaurant

Love Island's Kem Centinay will take over the Shepherd and Dog in Harold Hill, set to open in June. Picture: Kem Centinay

Harold Wood crash: Police investigating fatal eight-car collision urge witnesses to come forward

Police are appealing for anyone with any dashcam footage or who saw a fatal car crash in Squirrels Heath Road on Thursday afternoon to come forward. Picture: PA

‘It was complete chaos’: Harold Wood residents share their disbelief at fatal eight-car crash

Police are appealing for anyone with any dashcam footage or who saw a fatal car crash in Squirrels Heath Road on Thursday afternoon to come forward. Picture: PA

Bus driver arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after Romford crash

Police were called to reports of a crash in South Street at 4.25pm on Saturday, February 15. Picture: Ken Mears

