Motorcyclist dies in crash on the A12 at Romford

A motorcyclist, believed to be in his 20s, has been pronounced dead after a crash on the A12 in Romford this evening. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A motorcyclist in his 20s has died after coming off his bike in a crash on the A12 in Romford this evening, the Metropolitan Police have confirmed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A police spokesman confirmed officers were called at around 6.20pm on Saturday, February 22 to reports of a road traffic collision on the eastbound carriageway of the A12 between Mawney Road and Whalebone Lane.

You may also want to watch:

A motorcycle rider, a man believed aged in his 20s, died after coming off his bike.

Road closures are in place around the scene of the collision at Whalebone Lane North.

No arrests have been made; enquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing.