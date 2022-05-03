News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Rainham: Crash involving motorbike and moped causing disruption

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 4:25 PM May 3, 2022
Two vehicle collision in South End Road, Rainham, earlier today - May 3

A motorbike and a moped collided in South End Road earlier today (May 3) - Credit: Michael Deon Burton

A collision involving a motorbike and a moped continues to cause delays in and around Rainham.

Police were called at approximately 12.50pm today - Tuesday, May 3 - to reports of a two-vehicle crash in South End Road, near the South Hornchurch Health Centre.

Condition update awaited after two vehicle collision in South End Road, Rainham

A condition update is awaited on both riders - Credit: Michael Deon Burton

London Ambulance Service crews attended alongside the police and treated both riders at the scene.

Condition updates are awaited on both.

Road closures remain in place at the scene.

London Live News
Metropolitan Police
Rainham News
Hornchurch News

Don't Miss

Ben Singh Sowerby taught at Corbets Tey School in Upminster

Upminster teacher who lied in his job application banned indefinitely

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Royal Mail are in talks with the Communication Workers Union (CWU). Picture: Dave Thompson/PA.

Investigation launched as phones 'go missing' from Royal Mail depot 

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
The new Aklu Plaza shopping mall in the former Debenhams are running a fish mela. Aklu Miah who runs

Aklu Plaza edges closer to full unveiling with part of first floor now open

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
The crash happened on the London-bound Southend Arterial Road at Childerditch, near Brentwood

London Live News

Brentwood crash: Pensioner dies, as man arrested for drink driving

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon