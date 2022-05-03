A motorbike and a moped collided in South End Road earlier today (May 3) - Credit: Michael Deon Burton

A collision involving a motorbike and a moped continues to cause delays in and around Rainham.

Police were called at approximately 12.50pm today - Tuesday, May 3 - to reports of a two-vehicle crash in South End Road, near the South Hornchurch Health Centre.

A condition update is awaited on both riders - Credit: Michael Deon Burton

London Ambulance Service crews attended alongside the police and treated both riders at the scene.

Condition updates are awaited on both.

Road closures remain in place at the scene.