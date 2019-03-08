A127 Hornchurch crash: Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after collision with car
PUBLISHED: 13:14 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:32 03 July 2019
Archant
A man has been taken to a major trauma centre after his motorbike collided with a car on the A127.
Emergency services were called just after 9am today (Wednesday, July 3) to reports a motorcyclist had collided with a car in Southend Arterial Road.
A Metropolitan Police spokesman said that the motorcyclist had sustained serious injuries.
The London Ambulance Service treated the man for leg and arm injuries.
He was then airflifted to a major trauma centre by London's Air Ambulance.
No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.