A127 Hornchurch crash: Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after collision with car

A man has been taken to a major trauma centre after his motorbike collided with a car on the A127.

Emergency services were called just after 9am today (Wednesday, July 3) to reports a motorcyclist had collided with a car in Southend Arterial Road.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said that the motorcyclist had sustained serious injuries.

The London Ambulance Service treated the man for leg and arm injuries.

He was then airflifted to a major trauma centre by London's Air Ambulance.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.