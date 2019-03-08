Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

A127 Hornchurch crash: Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after collision with car

PUBLISHED: 13:14 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:32 03 July 2019

Emergency services were called to reports a motorbike collided with a car on the A127 Southend Arterial Road on Wednesday, July 3. Picture: Google Maps

Emergency services were called to reports a motorbike collided with a car on the A127 Southend Arterial Road on Wednesday, July 3. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A man has been taken to a major trauma centre after his motorbike collided with a car on the A127.

Emergency services were called just after 9am today (Wednesday, July 3) to reports a motorcyclist had collided with a car in Southend Arterial Road.

You may also want to watch:

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said that the motorcyclist had sustained serious injuries.

The London Ambulance Service treated the man for leg and arm injuries.

He was then airflifted to a major trauma centre by London's Air Ambulance.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Most Read

Residents move into new and improved Harold Hill council housing development

Mary Colepil and her husband Martin Colepil received the keys from cllr Robert Benham to move into one of the new council house properties in Briar Road, Harold Hill. Picture: Havering Council

Body found in Bedfords Park confirmed as former missing man from Hertfordshire

Greg Turner. Picture: Havering MPS

Hornchurch High School wins two Havering teaching awards

Val Masson shows off the hard-earned teaching awards at Hornchurch High School. Picture: Hornchurch High School

Havering youngsters head to Combined Events Final

Havering ACs Uche Okpalauko, Tayllah Barton-Conde & Stephanie okoro

Havering’s Armed Forces Day 2019 in pictures

Armed Forces Day parade and fun day in Romford. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Most Read

Residents move into new and improved Harold Hill council housing development

Mary Colepil and her husband Martin Colepil received the keys from cllr Robert Benham to move into one of the new council house properties in Briar Road, Harold Hill. Picture: Havering Council

Body found in Bedfords Park confirmed as former missing man from Hertfordshire

Greg Turner. Picture: Havering MPS

Hornchurch High School wins two Havering teaching awards

Val Masson shows off the hard-earned teaching awards at Hornchurch High School. Picture: Hornchurch High School

Havering youngsters head to Combined Events Final

Havering ACs Uche Okpalauko, Tayllah Barton-Conde & Stephanie okoro

Havering’s Armed Forces Day 2019 in pictures

Armed Forces Day parade and fun day in Romford. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Daggers start National League campaign at home to Woking

The Chigwell Construction Stadium, the home of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Ardleigh Green skipper Edwards says they lack consistency

Chris Cook of Ardleigh Green (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Brundle sets play-off aim as Daggers start training

Dagenham & Redbridge players back in pre-season training (Pic: Daggers)

A127 Hornchurch crash: Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after collision with car

Emergency services were called to reports a motorbike collided with a car on the A127 Southend Arterial Road on Wednesday, July 3. Picture: Google Maps

Camera club unveils exhibition featuring more than 1,000 pictures of everyday life in Upminster

Upminster Camera Club has unveiled its Upminster Peolpe 2018 exhibition at Havering Museum. Pictures: Upminster Camera Club
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists