Collier Row crash: Motorcyclist taken to hospital after bike crashes with car

PUBLISHED: 10:58 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:58 07 February 2020

A car and motorbike crashed at the junction of Chase Cross Road and Acension Road in Collier Row. Picture: Google Maps

A car and motorbike crashed at the junction of Chase Cross Road and Acension Road in Collier Row. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after his bike crashed with a car in Collier Row.

Police were called to reports of a collision just before 7.10pm on Thursday, February 6 at the junction of Chase Cross Road and Ascension Road.

The London Ambulance Service treated a man at the scene and took the motorbike rider to hospital.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said his injuries were not thought to be life threatening or ife changing.

No arrests have been made.

