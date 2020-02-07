Collier Row crash: Motorcyclist taken to hospital after bike crashes with car
PUBLISHED: 10:58 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:58 07 February 2020
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after his bike crashed with a car in Collier Row.
Police were called to reports of a collision just before 7.10pm on Thursday, February 6 at the junction of Chase Cross Road and Ascension Road.
The London Ambulance Service treated a man at the scene and took the motorbike rider to hospital.
A Metropolitan Police spokesman said his injuries were not thought to be life threatening or ife changing.
No arrests have been made.