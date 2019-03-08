Motorcyclist taken to hospital following car crash in Hornchurch
PUBLISHED: 11:52 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:52 16 September 2019
A road closure is in place after a motorbike and car crashed in a Hornchurch road.
Police were called to reports of a crash in Wingletye Lane at 9.55am today (Monday, September 16).
A man who had been riding the motorcycle was taken to hospital with leg injuries.
TfL tweeted that bus route 193 is diverted in both directions while a section of Wingletye Lane remains closed.
More updates to follow.