Motorcyclist taken to hospital following car crash in Hornchurch

PUBLISHED: 11:52 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:52 16 September 2019

A motorbike and car crashed in Wingletye Lane, Hornchurch on Monday, September 16. Picture: Google Maps

A motorbike and car crashed in Wingletye Lane, Hornchurch on Monday, September 16. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A road closure is in place after a motorbike and car crashed in a Hornchurch road.

Police were called to reports of a crash in Wingletye Lane at 9.55am today (Monday, September 16).

A man who had been riding the motorcycle was taken to hospital with leg injuries.

TfL tweeted that bus route 193 is diverted in both directions while a section of Wingletye Lane remains closed.

More updates to follow.

