Motorcyclist taken to hospital following car crash in Hornchurch

A motorbike and car crashed in Wingletye Lane, Hornchurch on Monday, September 16. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A road closure is in place after a motorbike and car crashed in a Hornchurch road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

DIVERSION: Bus route 193 is diverted in both directions due to a road traffic collision on Wingletye Lane. Buses are diverted via Parkstone Avenue, Butts Green Road, North Street, High Street, Upminster Road and Hacton Lane. — TfL Bus Alerts (@TfLBusAlerts) September 16, 2019

Police were called to reports of a crash in Wingletye Lane at 9.55am today (Monday, September 16).

You may also want to watch:

A man who had been riding the motorcycle was taken to hospital with leg injuries.

TfL tweeted that bus route 193 is diverted in both directions while a section of Wingletye Lane remains closed.

More updates to follow.