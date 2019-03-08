Search

Advanced search

Revealed: The most popular baby names in Havering last year

PUBLISHED: 17:00 29 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:04 29 August 2019

The most popular baby names have been revealed. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

The most popular baby names have been revealed. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

What's in a name? Quite a lot, as it happens.

The Office of National Statistics have revealed the most popular names given to babies born last year - with Amelia and George coming out top in Havering.

Since there are so many different names given to babies, even the most popular names are only given to a relatively small proportion of all babies named overall.

There were 28 girls named Amelia, which was also the second most popular name in London.

Topped by Olivia, that list shows the current trend for girls' names ending in -a - something shared by nine out of the 10 most popular names in the capital. Emily was the only exception.

George, given to 35 babies in Havering, was the seventh most popular boys' name in London, with other classic names such as Alexander, David and Daniel all making the top 10. Muhammad was the most popular name for boys in London.

Nationally, Olivia and Oliver remained the most popular names.

Most Read

Drug dealer sentenced following Romford and Brentwood cocaine raids

Police officers seized imitation firearms, knives, weapons, cash and drugs at the properties in Brentwood, Dagenham and Romford. Picture: Essex Police

Havering Show 2019: ‘A remarkable show topped only by the more remarkable weather’

Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

Upminster distraction theft: Costa Coffee to investigate allegations of ‘unethical behaviour’ after Dagenham barista raises concerns of pay deductions

Two men stole £280 from the Costa Coffee in Station Road, Upminster on Sunday, August 4. Picture: Google Maps

Havering Show 2019: Crowds dancing the day away to 80s, 90s and reggae music in heatwave

Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

Havering Show 2019: This year’s bank holiday event in pictures

Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Drug dealer sentenced following Romford and Brentwood cocaine raids

Police officers seized imitation firearms, knives, weapons, cash and drugs at the properties in Brentwood, Dagenham and Romford. Picture: Essex Police

Havering Show 2019: ‘A remarkable show topped only by the more remarkable weather’

Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

Upminster distraction theft: Costa Coffee to investigate allegations of ‘unethical behaviour’ after Dagenham barista raises concerns of pay deductions

Two men stole £280 from the Costa Coffee in Station Road, Upminster on Sunday, August 4. Picture: Google Maps

Havering Show 2019: Crowds dancing the day away to 80s, 90s and reggae music in heatwave

Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

Havering Show 2019: This year’s bank holiday event in pictures

Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Cricket: Kushoom Bugh Tigers take Upminster’s Windmill Whack title

Kushoom Bugh Tigers celebrate winning the Windmill Whack at Upminster

Rugby: Women can release Inner Warrior at camps in September

England Rugby are urging women to sign up for their Inner Warrior camps in September (pic RFU)

Daggers blog: Quigley the unlikely hero

Joe Quigley of Dagenham and Redbridge (R) scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Yeovil Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th August 2019

Romford boss Martin pleased with FA Cup progression

Paul Martin, Manager and his Romford support team during Romford vs Canvey Island, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 17th August 2019

Daggers attacker Kandi will miss trip to Chesterfield

Chike Kandi of Dagenham goes close during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Harrogate Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 17th August 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists