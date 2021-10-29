The most expensive homes sold in your east London borough in September

This home in Cherry Tree Rise was the most expensive sold in Redbridge in September, according to HM Land Registry data. - Credit: Google

How much do you think the most expensive homes in your area sell for?

The latest monthly price-paid data from HM Land Registry, released yesterday (October 28), provides information on all property sales in September 2021.

We looked at the highest sale prices for residential properties in Barking and Dagenham, Havering, Newham, Redbridge and Tower Hamlets.

A semi-detached in Cherry Tree Rise, Buckhurst Hill, on the edge of Redbridge, was the most expensive home sold across those boroughs, fetching £815,000.

The top sale prices in each area were generally lower than in August, when five properties in east London sold for £800,000 or more.

A £712,500 detached home in Noak Hill Road was the most expensive home sold in Havering for the month and the second priciest across east London.

Tower Hamlets had the third highest price tag, with a flat maisonette in Hertsmere Road at West India Quay going for £650,000.

The biggest sale in Newham last month was a terraced home in Cotswold Gardens, East Ham for £530,000 - the fifth most expensive overall.

A terraced home in Parsloes Avenue, Dagenham, which went for £400,000, was Barking and Dagenham's most expensive home sold for the month.

This wasn't even in the top 10 sale prices across the east London boroughs, and is a third of the asking price of a Longbridge Road home recently listed for £1.2million.