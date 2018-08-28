Rainham mosque planning application refused by council

A planning application to build a mosque in Rainham has been refused by Havering Council. Archant

A planning application to build a mosque in Rainham has been refused by Havering Council.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A planning application to build a mosque in Rainham has been refused by Havering Council. A planning application to build a mosque in Rainham has been refused by Havering Council.

Plans were submitted to build a single storey modern building at 135 New Road, but it was refused by planning officers yesterday (Tuesday, February 5).

Residents who live close to New Road complained about a lack of parking if the Mosque was built.

Councillor Natasha Summers who campaigned against the mosque because of those reasons told the Recorder: “I am pleased the council put the residents first.

“I am for the residents and always have been. I received hundreds of letters of complaints about the application, and the council has listened to them.

A planning application to build a mosque in Rainham has been refused by Havering Council. A planning application to build a mosque in Rainham has been refused by Havering Council.

“It wasn’t because it was a mosque, if it had been an application for any community building there it wouldn’t have made sense, and we would have objected to it too.

“I’d like to thank Ross Elliott for all his help campaigning, and realistically I just hope they don’t try to build anything else like that there, and that they apply for somewhere more reasonable.”

The council said the application was refused because of an anticipated increase in movement to and from the site would be detrimental to the area, there would be inadequate car parking spaces, and the mosque would be “unduly cramped” if it was built at the proposed site.

The application decision states: “The proposed community facility would, by way of its hours of operation and the anticipated increase in movement to and from the site associated with the intensity of the use sought, result in an unacceptable character change to the detriment of existing amenity.

“The proposed building would be adjacent to and in the immediate vicinity of, existing residential uses and it is considered that the increased levels of noise and

disturbance associated with the scale of activity and the hours of usage sought, particularly for occupiers in close proximity to the site would be unacceptable.

“The proposed use would, by reason of the inadequate on site car parking provision, lead to overspill in surrounding roads where there is existing parking stress. The proposals would therefore increase competition for existing on-street spaces within the surrounding roads to the detriment of the amenity of surrounding neighbouring occupiers and highway safety.

The proposed building would, by reason of its excessive overall proportions relative to the narrow and constrained site, scale, depth, design and siting, appear unduly cramped in the plot and consequently appear as a feature that would be out of keeping and visually intrusive in the streetscene.”

The full list of the reasons why it was refused is available on the council’s planning portal.