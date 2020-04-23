More than 50 tonnes of waste ablaze at Rainham landfill
PUBLISHED: 14:28 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:11 23 April 2020
Fifty-five tonnes of waste is on fire at a landfill in Rainham.
Ten fire engines and 70firefighters were called to the scene in Launders Lane just after 1pm today (April 23).
A London Fire Brigade spokesman said the cause of the fire is not yet known and that the flames can be seen from the A13.
