More than 50 tonnes of waste ablaze at Rainham landfill

PUBLISHED: 14:28 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:11 23 April 2020

Firefighters are at the scene of a blaze at a landfill in Launders Lane, Rainham. Picture: LFB

Fifty-five tonnes of waste is on fire at a landfill in Rainham.

Ten fire engines and 70firefighters were called to the scene in Launders Lane just after 1pm today (April 23).

A London Fire Brigade spokesman said the cause of the fire is not yet known and that the flames can be seen from the A13.

More to follow.

