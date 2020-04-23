More than 50 tonnes of waste ablaze at Rainham landfill

Firefighters are at the scene of a blaze at a landfill in Launders Lane, Rainham. Picture: LFB LFB

Fifty-five tonnes of waste is on fire at a landfill in Rainham.

Ten fire engines and 70firefighters were called to the scene in Launders Lane just after 1pm today (April 23).

A London Fire Brigade spokesman said the cause of the fire is not yet known and that the flames can be seen from the A13.

