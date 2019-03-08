Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

More than £17k raised for Saint Francis Hospice thanks to £50 Challenge

PUBLISHED: 15:00 17 April 2019

Saint Francis Hospice patron Barry Hearn, Time FM's station manager Lorna Waters and Mike Fitzgerald from Big Yellow Storage.

Saint Francis Hospice patron Barry Hearn, Time FM's station manager Lorna Waters and Mike Fitzgerald from Big Yellow Storage.

Saint Francis Hospice

Thousands of pounds have been raised by businesses across the borough as part of a first of its kind challenge for a hospice.

Saint Francis Hospice, Broxhill Road, Havering-atte-Bower, which provides specialist end of life care, launched its 10-week £50 challenge, handing entrepreneurs a £50 note so they could use it to make as much money as possible with for the charity.

The task, supported by Big Yellow Storage in Romford, attracted 23 teams and businesses to take part in a bid to do their bit for the worthy cause and more than £17,000 was made.

The Recorder held a quiz night on Friday, March 29, at the Upminster Cricket Club, Upminster Park for the hospice which tested people's knowledge on everything from the solar system to Barbie's real name.

More than £265 was raised on the night and the winners were the team entered on behalf of Upminster Cricket Club, who had also provided the venue for free.

Corporate partnership manager at the hospice, Tom Murtagh said: “The £50 Challenge was a great success for us at the hospice, raising an incredible amount for the vital work done supporting people with life limiting conditions.

“Companies really threw themselves into the challenge and we have been astounded by the creative ways they have been raising money.

“We are looking forward to seeing who will be our second winner when we run the competition again next year.”

Radio station Time FM was crowned the first ever winners of the challenge as the team raised more than £6,500 through a variety of fundraising events, including a special “Solid Gold Roadshow” event at the RUSSC Club.

Listeners also contributed donations and ideas for ways to maximise the money raised, with one woman shaving her head for sponsorship.

Station manager Lorna Waters said: “We have been amazed by the generosity of our listeners and we would like to thank everyone who helped us raise so much money.

“This money will go towards supporting the important work that the Hospice does we are looking forward to taking part again next year.”

Most Read

Woman in her 50s in hospital after Romford car crash

A woman in her 50s has been taken to hospital after a crash in Romford.

‘Fewer services and longer journeys’: c2c trains to run restricted timetable for 16 days this summer

Best punctuality in UK with almost 98pc trains on time. Picture: Mike Brooke

Collier Row businessman jailed for role in £1million stolen vehicle enterprise

Liaqat Ali. Picture: Met Police

One year on - family of man shot dead by police in Collier Row have been ‘forgotten’ and ‘can’t sleep at night’

Richard Cottier who was shot dead by police in Collier Row. Photo: Ellie Hoskins

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after Romford crash

A man was taken to hospital after a crash at the junction of North Street and Ingrave Road this afternoon. Photo: Google

Most Read

Woman in her 50s in hospital after Romford car crash

A woman in her 50s has been taken to hospital after a crash in Romford.

‘Fewer services and longer journeys’: c2c trains to run restricted timetable for 16 days this summer

Best punctuality in UK with almost 98pc trains on time. Picture: Mike Brooke

Collier Row businessman jailed for role in £1million stolen vehicle enterprise

Liaqat Ali. Picture: Met Police

One year on - family of man shot dead by police in Collier Row have been ‘forgotten’ and ‘can’t sleep at night’

Richard Cottier who was shot dead by police in Collier Row. Photo: Ellie Hoskins

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after Romford crash

A man was taken to hospital after a crash at the junction of North Street and Ingrave Road this afternoon. Photo: Google

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Havering storm to success in first fixture of new Eastern Young Athletes League term

Havering's Matthew Blacklock on his way to 1500m success for the under-15 boys (pic Gary Howard)

Fed Cup squad join up with West Ham Women for tennis football fun at Copper Box

Great Britain Fed Cup players and West Ham Women at the Olympic Park (pic Getty Images for LTA)

Modern Pentathlon: World Cup best for Romford’s Toolis

Tom Toolis (pic Ehab Eid)

Raiders Sylvester says World Championships debut was special

Abbie Sylvester with her dad in Dumfries (Pic: Supplied)

Taylor to play full-strength Daggers side against Eastleigh out of respect for play-off race

Tomi Adeloye of Dagenham & Redbridge (19) celebrates his goal at Ebbsfleet United (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists