More than £17k raised for Saint Francis Hospice thanks to £50 Challenge

Saint Francis Hospice patron Barry Hearn, Time FM's station manager Lorna Waters and Mike Fitzgerald from Big Yellow Storage. Saint Francis Hospice

Thousands of pounds have been raised by businesses across the borough as part of a first of its kind challenge for a hospice.

Saint Francis Hospice, Broxhill Road, Havering-atte-Bower, which provides specialist end of life care, launched its 10-week £50 challenge, handing entrepreneurs a £50 note so they could use it to make as much money as possible with for the charity.

The task, supported by Big Yellow Storage in Romford, attracted 23 teams and businesses to take part in a bid to do their bit for the worthy cause and more than £17,000 was made.

The Recorder held a quiz night on Friday, March 29, at the Upminster Cricket Club, Upminster Park for the hospice which tested people's knowledge on everything from the solar system to Barbie's real name.

More than £265 was raised on the night and the winners were the team entered on behalf of Upminster Cricket Club, who had also provided the venue for free.

Corporate partnership manager at the hospice, Tom Murtagh said: “The £50 Challenge was a great success for us at the hospice, raising an incredible amount for the vital work done supporting people with life limiting conditions.

“Companies really threw themselves into the challenge and we have been astounded by the creative ways they have been raising money.

“We are looking forward to seeing who will be our second winner when we run the competition again next year.”

Radio station Time FM was crowned the first ever winners of the challenge as the team raised more than £6,500 through a variety of fundraising events, including a special “Solid Gold Roadshow” event at the RUSSC Club.

Listeners also contributed donations and ideas for ways to maximise the money raised, with one woman shaving her head for sponsorship.

Station manager Lorna Waters said: “We have been amazed by the generosity of our listeners and we would like to thank everyone who helped us raise so much money.

“This money will go towards supporting the important work that the Hospice does we are looking forward to taking part again next year.”