Cocktails, goodie bags and an unbelieveable raffle prize: More plans revealed for Romford Dogs grand reopening on September 6

Stadia Manager Karen McMillan shows the Romford Recorder around the work taking place on the Romford Stadium. Archant

There are just a few short weeks until Romford Greyhound Stadium fully reopens its newly refurbished Main Stand, and Romford residents are advised to expect an opening weekend full of surprises.

There will be professional cocktail makers, free limited edition goodie bags for the first 1,000 customers through the gates (so get there early!), and even, and we're not making this up, a brand new car to be raffled off.

At 6pm on the evening of Friday, September 6 the upgraded venue in London Road will throw open its doors to 1,700 customers as it marks the completion of the £10m upgrade works which began back in May 2018.

And to make the event even more high profile, the big race that evening is the Cat 1 Champion Stakes Final, the winner of which will bag £10,000.

The works included the demolition of the former Main Stand to create more than 100 car parking spaces, a modernisation of the reception area and office building and a new track that was put down in September last year.

To better cater to punters, the winning line has now been moved to directly in front of the new Main Stand and a hi-tech new steward's box has been installed to make sure every race goes as smoothly as possible.

As a result of the upgrade works, 21 jobs were created for people from the area - and staff behind the scenes are keen that the family ethos and welcoming atmosphere that has made the stadium such a beloved attraction in Romford is maintained.

Stadium manager Karen McMillan has made no secret of the fact she expects the modernised track to become one of the premier greyhound racing venues in the country.

Speaking previously to the Recorder, she said: "These are exciting times for the 130-strong team that work here at Romford stadium.

"The works are almost complete and from September 6 we open our doors to 1,700 customers.

"However you can get a sneak preview on August 30 and 31 [tickets to be booked in advance by calling 01708 773444 option 2].

"Be the first to view our new stand visit our new bars and fast food area - spaces are limited so book early to avoid disappointment!"