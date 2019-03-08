Search

Mobile home and van destroyed by fire in Noak Hill

PUBLISHED: 12:30 07 May 2019

A mobile home and a van parked next to it, and seven cars in a nearby scrapyard were destroyed by a fire in Benskins Lane, Noak Hill on Monday, May 6. Picture: London Fire Brigade

A mobile home and a van parked next to it, and seven cars in a nearby scrapyard were destroyed by a fire in Benskins Lane, Noak Hill on Monday, May 6. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Archant

Firefighters tackled a blaze caused by the unsafe use of an electric heater in Noak Hill on bank holiday Monday.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a fire at a mobile home in Benskins Lane at around 6.40am on May 6.

A mobile home and a van parked next to it were destroyed by the fire.

Nearby timber fencing and a further seven cars in a nearby scrapyard were also damaged by the fire.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Fire crews from Romford, Wennington and Hornchurch fire stations attended as well as colleagues from Essex Fire and Rescue Service.

The London Fire Brigade's (LFB) investigators believe the fire was accidental and that it was caused by the unsafe use of an electric heater.

In order to use heaters safely, the LFB recommends that people make sure heaters are well maintained, they should be kept well away from clothes, curtains and furniture, and where appropriate, they should be secured against a wall to stop them from falling over.

