Appeal to find missing woman last seen in Romford
PUBLISHED: 07:53 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 07:53 11 September 2019
Archant
Police are appealing for help from the public to find a missing 26-year-old woman who was last seen in Romford.
Hayley Crane was last seen in South Street on Sunday, September 8 at 4am.
She has the tattoo 'RIP DAD' on her left hand and was wearing a white lace blouse, blue jeans and black Nike trainers.
Anyone who may have seen Hayley is asked to call police on 101 quoting ref CAD 5576/6Sep.