Appeal to find missing woman last seen in Romford

Police appeal to find Hayley Crane last seen in South Street, Romford on Sunday, September 8. Picture: Havering MPS Archant

Police are appealing for help from the public to find a missing 26-year-old woman who was last seen in Romford.

Hayley Crane was last seen in South Street on Sunday, September 8 at 4am.

She has the tattoo 'RIP DAD' on her left hand and was wearing a white lace blouse, blue jeans and black Nike trainers.

Anyone who may have seen Hayley is asked to call police on 101 quoting ref CAD 5576/6Sep.