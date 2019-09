Appeal to find missing teenager from Romford

Police are appealing for the public's help to find Christopher Ogwu, 14, from Romford. Picture: @MPSHavering Archant

Police are appealing for the public's help to find a missing 14-year-old from Romford.

Have you seen Christopher OGWU aged 14 ? Missing from Romford, last seen 29th Sept boarding a train to Shenfield. Please ring 101 and quote CAD 4773/29 please R/T #missingchild pic.twitter.com/QHnpYtmaUO — Havering MPS (@MPSHavering) September 30, 2019

Christopher Ogwu was last seen on September 29 boarding a train to Shenfield.

Call 101 and quote CAD 4773/29 if you have any information on Christopher's whereabouts.