Missing: Police concerned for safety of Romford teenage girl believed to be in Stratford

Police are concerned for the safety of a missing teenage girl from Romford believed to be in Stratford. Picture: @MPSHavering Archant

Police are appealing for the public's help in finding a 14-year-old girl from Romford.

Vesta Mejerovaite has been missing from Romford since Monday, September 30.

Police are concerned for her safety and welfare and believe that she might be in Morden or Stratford.

Call police on 101 quoting reference number 19MIS039034 if you have any information of her whereabouts.