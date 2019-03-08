Missing: Police concerned for safety of Romford teenage girl believed to be in Stratford
PUBLISHED: 12:56 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:59 03 October 2019
Archant
Police are appealing for the public's help in finding a 14-year-old girl from Romford.
You may also want to watch:
Vesta Mejerovaite has been missing from Romford since Monday, September 30.
Police are concerned for her safety and welfare and believe that she might be in Morden or Stratford.
Call police on 101 quoting reference number 19MIS039034 if you have any information of her whereabouts.