Missing: Have you seen this man from Romford who is also known to frequent Barking and Dagenham?

PUBLISHED: 08:06 07 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:06 07 January 2020

Rodney Anderson missing from Romford, is known to frequent Barking and Dagenham. Picture: @MPSHavering

Rodney Anderson missing from Romford, is known to frequent Barking and Dagenham. Picture: @MPSHavering

Police are appealing for the public's help in finding a man from Romford who has been missing since December.

Officers are concerned for the welfare of Rodney Anderson.

He has been missing since December and is known to frequent Havering, Barking and Dagenham and Westminster.

If you have any information about his whereabouts please call police on 101 quoting 19MIS049504.

