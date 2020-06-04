Search

Police appeal to find missing Elm Park man

PUBLISHED: 11:42 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:42 04 June 2020

Narinder Ral. Picture: Met Police

Narinder Ral. Picture: Met Police

Met Police

Police are appealing for help to find a missing Elm Park man.

Narinder Ral leaving Windermere Avenue on May 30. Picture: Met PoliceNarinder Ral leaving Windermere Avenue on May 30. Picture: Met Police

Narinder Ral, 40, is believed to have left his home in Windermere Avenue with clothing but no phone or money on May 30.

A Met Police spokesman said family and friends have not heard from him since.

Narinder is of stocky build with short, curvy black hair and stubble.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact police on 101 quoting 20MIS018196 and his name.

Most Read

BBC documentary goes behind the scenes at Queen’s and King George hospitals

Saving Our Nurses is a new BBC One documentary filmed at Queen's and King George hospitals. Picture: BBC/Betty/OMG North

Romford Market to reopen tomorrow

Romford Market is opening in two phases with food stalls opening up on Wednesday June 3 and the remaining stalls returning on Friday June 5. Picture: Melissa Page

Havering coronavirus infections plateau in May

A deserted Romford town centre during lockdown, Havering's worst hit area for coronavirus, according to the National Office of Statistics.Picture: Ken Mears

Romford builder constructs complete home gym out of wooden pallets

Albert built four fully functional machines: a squat rack, an incline bench, a flat bench and a chest press rack. Picture: Paul Edwards/The Sun

Vulnerable Upminster woman not protected at night before son killed her, coroner says

Officers guard the house in Blyth Walk, Upminster. Picture: Ann-Marie Abbasah

