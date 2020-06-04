Police appeal to find missing Elm Park man

Police are appealing for help to find a missing Elm Park man.

Narinder Ral leaving Windermere Avenue on May 30. Picture: Met Police Narinder Ral leaving Windermere Avenue on May 30. Picture: Met Police

Narinder Ral, 40, is believed to have left his home in Windermere Avenue with clothing but no phone or money on May 30.

A Met Police spokesman said family and friends have not heard from him since.

Narinder is of stocky build with short, curvy black hair and stubble.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact police on 101 quoting 20MIS018196 and his name.