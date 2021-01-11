Missing Millie found after five day search by Havering community

Published: 2:02 PM January 11, 2021

English springer spaniel Millie has been reunited with her family after being found after five days in Emerson Park. - Credit: Chloe Deex

A missing dog has been reunited with her family after a five-day search across Havering.

Much-loved English springer spaniel Millie had been missing from Monday, January 4, and owner Kelly Deex was frantic with worry until an all important breakthrough came on Saturday.

As the Romford resident explains: "I received a phone call about 2.10pm from a gentleman who was visiting his elderly mother. He could hear Millie crying and barking so he went and found her trapped behind a fence.

"She looked amazing, no cuts just sore paw pads. We couldn’t believe how good she looked considering she was outside at night for five nights!"

The Deex family have had the three-year-old spaniel since she was eight weeks old, and Kelly confessed that they didn't sleep for the five nights she was gone.

For the man and his mother - known only as Paul and Lilly - who found Millie in Emerson Park, Kelly has this message: "Paul and his mum are my heroes. That phone call changed everything."

Millie - pictured on the afternoon she came home - has been with Kelly Deex and family since she was 8-weeks-old. - Credit: Kelly Deex

Expressing her gratitude to everyone who helped with the search, Kelly reserved special mention for one group in particular: Pippa's Army.

The volunteer group - based in Havering and Thurrock - was instrumental in finding the family's dog, so much so that Kelly is to start working with them: "Pippa's Army were amazing. They were out all day and all night in between their own work and home lives, you couldn’t ask for better people.

"I had never heard of them until Monday night which is such a shame, but now I’ve joined as a volunteer. Anywhere I can help them I most definitely will."

Kelly also thanked the owners of Gidea Park café Joe & Jam, who she says "helped with so much" in terms of the social media search (as well as with posters).

With Millie now home safe and sound - albeit still unsettled from the whole experience - Kelly laughs that there are around "800 posters on lamp posts I need to retrieve".

Family members are taking it in turns to sit with Millie as she readjusts to life back home, grateful that their five-day search ultimately proved successful.

Kelly's motivation to share her experience is a selfless one: "I have a positive story to tell if any other dog owner is in distress and losing hope."







