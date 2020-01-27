Search

Missing: 13-year-old boy from Romford could be in Harold Hill or Ilford

PUBLISHED: 12:04 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:06 27 January 2020

Lucas, 13, from Romford is missing and police say he could be in Ilford or Harold Hill. Picture: @MPSHavering

Lucas, 13, from Romford is missing and police say he could be in Ilford or Harold Hill. Picture: @MPSHavering

Police are appealing for the public's help in finding a 13-year-old boy from Romford who has been missing for six days.

Lucas from Romford has been missing since Wednesday, January 22.

Police are concerned for Lucas' welfare and believe he could also be in Harold Hill or Ilford.

If you have any sightings or information please call 101 and quote 20MIS002969.

