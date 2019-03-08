Appeal to find missing teenager with autism from Romford
PUBLISHED: 18:31 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 07:22 02 October 2019
Police are appealing for the public's help to find a missing 14-year-old from Romford.
Christopher Ogwu was last seen on September 29 boarding a train to Shenfield.
Subsequent enquiries have also established that he has used buses and trains to travel to Enfield, Crystal Palace and Brixton.
He caught a bus from Crystal Palace station towards Brixton early on the morning of Tuesday, September 1.
He is described as a black boy, 5ft 10in in height and of stocky build, with short cropped hair and patchy stubble.
He was wearing a blue hooded cardigan and grey chinos with black Nike trainers.
Officers are especially concerned as Christopher has autism and is unlikely to ask for assistance.
Anyone who may have seen Christopher is asked to call police on 101 quoting 4773/sep29.