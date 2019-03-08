Appeal to find missing teenager with autism from Romford

Police are appealing for the public's help to find Christopher Ogwu, 14, from Romford. Picture: @MPSHavering Archant

Police are appealing for the public's help to find a missing 14-year-old from Romford.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Have you seen Christopher OGWU aged 14 ? Missing from Romford, last seen 29th Sept boarding a train to Shenfield. Please ring 101 and quote CAD 4773/29 please R/T #missingchild pic.twitter.com/QHnpYtmaUO — Havering MPS (@MPSHavering) September 30, 2019

Police are appealing for the public's help to find a missing 14-year-old from Romford.

Christopher Ogwu was last seen on September 29 boarding a train to Shenfield.

Subsequent enquiries have also established that he has used buses and trains to travel to Enfield, Crystal Palace and Brixton.

You may also want to watch:

He caught a bus from Crystal Palace station towards Brixton early on the morning of Tuesday, September 1.

He is described as a black boy, 5ft 10in in height and of stocky build, with short cropped hair and patchy stubble.

He was wearing a blue hooded cardigan and grey chinos with black Nike trainers.

Officers are especially concerned as Christopher has autism and is unlikely to ask for assistance.

Anyone who may have seen Christopher is asked to call police on 101 quoting 4773/sep29.