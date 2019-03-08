Search

Advanced search

Appeal to find missing teenager with autism from Romford

PUBLISHED: 18:31 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 07:22 02 October 2019

Police are appealing for the public's help to find Christopher Ogwu, 14, from Romford. Picture: @MPSHavering

Police are appealing for the public's help to find Christopher Ogwu, 14, from Romford. Picture: @MPSHavering

Archant

Police are appealing for the public's help to find a missing 14-year-old from Romford.

Police are appealing for the public's help to find a missing 14-year-old from Romford.

Christopher Ogwu was last seen on September 29 boarding a train to Shenfield.

Subsequent enquiries have also established that he has used buses and trains to travel to Enfield, Crystal Palace and Brixton.

You may also want to watch:

He caught a bus from Crystal Palace station towards Brixton early on the morning of Tuesday, September 1.

He is described as a black boy, 5ft 10in in height and of stocky build, with short cropped hair and patchy stubble.

He was wearing a blue hooded cardigan and grey chinos with black Nike trainers.

Officers are especially concerned as Christopher has autism and is unlikely to ask for assistance.

Anyone who may have seen Christopher is asked to call police on 101 quoting 4773/sep29.

Most Read

Baby and bus driver treated for minor injuries after bus ploughs through Collier Row front garden

A double decker crashed into a resident's garden on Tuesday, October 1 in Collier Row. Picture: Alvydas DB

Hornchurch Hop Inn micro pub owners apply for premises licence

The owners of the Hop Inn micro pub have applied for a premises licence for the property in North Street, Hornchurch. Picture: Google Maps

Teenager stops bus so he can give first aid to man who collapsed in Upminster

Reuben was cool under pressure and waited until the ambulance came. Picture: Angie Bunce-Mason

Appeal to find missing teenager with autism from Romford

Police are appealing for the public's help to find Christopher Ogwu, 14, from Romford. Picture: @MPSHavering

Romford’s Parklands Junior School ‘incredibly honoured’ to receive special award from Mayor of London

Parklands Junior School's acting headteacher Scott Stevens and headteacher Julie Wilson with Joanne McCartney at the Schools for Success Awards ceremony. Picture: GLA/Eleanor Bentall

Most Read

Baby and bus driver treated for minor injuries after bus ploughs through Collier Row front garden

A double decker crashed into a resident's garden on Tuesday, October 1 in Collier Row. Picture: Alvydas DB

Hornchurch Hop Inn micro pub owners apply for premises licence

The owners of the Hop Inn micro pub have applied for a premises licence for the property in North Street, Hornchurch. Picture: Google Maps

Teenager stops bus so he can give first aid to man who collapsed in Upminster

Reuben was cool under pressure and waited until the ambulance came. Picture: Angie Bunce-Mason

Appeal to find missing teenager with autism from Romford

Police are appealing for the public's help to find Christopher Ogwu, 14, from Romford. Picture: @MPSHavering

Romford’s Parklands Junior School ‘incredibly honoured’ to receive special award from Mayor of London

Parklands Junior School's acting headteacher Scott Stevens and headteacher Julie Wilson with Joanne McCartney at the Schools for Success Awards ceremony. Picture: GLA/Eleanor Bentall

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Cricket: Nijjar reflects on stunning season finale with Essex

Aron Nijjar and Aaron Beard with the County Championship Trophy (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Isthmian League: Hornchurch 1 Folkestone Invicta 0

Lewwis Spence (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

More cars clamped in Havering for not paying vehicle tax than in most of the UK

A car incapacitated by a wheel clamp. Picture: PA

Harmer collects cricket writers’ club award

Simon Harmer of Essex. Picture: Nick Wood/TGS Photo

Forward Flynn pleased with his first goal for Raiders in a weekend of two defeats

Raiders forward Jack Flynn celebrates scoring his first goal against Telford Tigers (Pic: John Scott)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists