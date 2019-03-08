Appeal to find missing 12-year-old girl

Reanne was last seen by her mother leaving their Romford home at around 3.30pm on Saturday, August 31. Picture: Met Police Archant

Police are concerned for the safety and welfare of Reanne Bell, 12, who is missing from Romford.

Reanne was last seen by her mother leaving her home address at around 3.30pm on Saturday, August 31. She did not say where she was going and she has not been missing before.

She was reported missing by her mother at around 5.30pm and officers from the East Area Safeguarding Unit launched an investigation.

Enquiries have established that she travelled by train from Romford to Shenfield where she arrived at 8.11pm. There is no information as to her whereabouts subsequently.

She may be wearing a pink hoody with a No Fear logo.

Anyone who may have seen her is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 5834/31Aug.