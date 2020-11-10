Latest production at Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch set to begin live streaming this Thursday

Thomas Coombes, Anne Odeke, Mona Goodwin and Gemma Salter rehearsing for Misfits. Picture: Zbigniew Kotkiewicz

The latest production at Queen’s Theatre, Hornchurch, is set to begin live streaming this Thursday (November 12).

Misfits, a play of “four inspirational tales of Essex resilience”, will no longer be playing to a live audience due to the fresh restrictions.

However, the theatre confirmed it had always planned for this possibility. A spokesperson said: “This entertaining fresh work, capturing the true spirit of Essex and its people, was always designed to be watched at home or in the theatre, and tickets have been sold on this basis to date.”

Those who had already booked tickets prior to the closure will be able to view the production in real time via a private link, with those booking after able to secure virtual tickets for £15.65.

In both cases the link will be sent out on the day of the performance, with the production due to run for 10 days until November 22.

Mona Goodwin rehearsing ahead of the opening night of Misfits, the latest production from the Queen's Theatre, Hornchurch. Picture: Zbigniew Kotkiewicz

With all other November presentations postponed, the statement continued by urging people to support this remaining production: “Booking for Misfits, and spreading the word that it’s continuing (and going to be brilliant!), is one of the best ways of supporting your local theatre, and the writers, actors and creatives making the show, through this difficult time for the entertainment industry. It also guarantees you a fantastic and unique lockdown highlight.”

Misfits — written by Anne Odeke, Guleraana Mir, Kenny Emson and Sadie Hasler — follows four people living in different time periods, each with their own trials and tribulations.

Its four-strong cast, including Anne Odeke, have been allowed to continue rehearsing thanks to an exception in the restrictions which allows theatres to operate in this way.

Anne Odeke is part of the cast who will be performing across ten days for those watching from home. Picture: Zbigniew Kotkiewicz

The statement concluded by paying tribute to the “extraordinary generosity, encouragement and patience” of supporters: “We look forward to a uniquely theatrical November with you, through ever so special digital experiences, and fingers crossed, reopening our doors at the beginning of December.

For further information please contact the theatre’s press and marketing officer Miranda Wilkie on 01708 462395 or email mirandaw@queens-theatre.co.uk.

A guide to live streaming can be found on the theatre’s website.