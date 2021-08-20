Millie Court is 'most profitable' 2021 Love Islander, suggests research

Published: 4:57 PM August 20, 2021

A Romford woman on reality TV series Love Island is the most profitable contestant on Instagram, new research suggests.

Social media analytics tool HypeAuditor has identified the top 10 most profitable 2021 Love Islanders, and found Millie Court could already charge brands in the region of £7,300 per Instagram post.

Millie has an estimated reach of up 250k Instagram views per post already, according to the analysis, and has the potential to earn the most income from the platform.

The research suggested her success may stem from brands including ASOS showing their support for the contestant.

Days before the finale of the hit series, Millie and partner Liam Reardon are polling at second most likely to win the show, according to analysis by SEMrush.com and Compare.bet.

Chief executive and co-founder at HypeAuditor, Alexander Frolov, said: “Over the last six years, since Love Island first aired in the UK, viewers have witnessed a number of Islanders shoot to fame, racking up millions of social media followers.

You may also want to watch:

"Our data suggests what the Islanders can charge right now, but we anticipate this to skyrocket as the Islanders leave the villa and kickstart their new careers."

Alexander added: "As the final of this year’s show is approaching, and despite the fact it generated almost 25,000 Ofcom complaints over a recent episode, our analysis shows that Love Island remains a highly powerful marketing platform for brands and influencers.”

HypeAuditor data was calculated by analysing a user’s number of followers, engagement rate per post and audience quality.

Contestants Liberty Poole and Teddy Soares came second and third place respectively behind Millie.

The data suggests that Liberty can already charge brands £6,500, according to the analytics tool, whilst Teddy can charge £4,700, making Teddy the leading male from the villa.

Overall, just three male contestants have made it to the top ten ranking; Brad McClelland, Hugo Hammond and Teddy.

Fashion buyer's administrator Millie already has over 850k followers on Instagram, with many posts receiving over 100,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

Speaking before the contest, the Romford woman said she was a "spontaneous and adventurous" person.

She added: "I’m always up for doing something new and challenging myself.

"I’ve never done anything like this before.

"I just want to throw myself into it and have fun with it."