News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Bookies predict Millie Court and Liam Reardon could win Love Island

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 2:45 PM August 21, 2021   
This image and the information contained herein is strictly embargoed until 22.00 Monday 21st June 2

This season of Love Island is drawing to a close - Credit: ITV

Romford's Love Island contestant is in with a chance of winning the programme's seventh series, according to a gambling site.

Betting comparison site Oddschecker shows Millie Court and partner Liam Reardon's odds of winning the series on Monday (23 August) is 10/11.

Rival couple Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran (11/8) are also in with a chance, as are Teddy Soares and Faye Winter (10/1) and Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank (33/1).

Last night (August 20), Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish shocked fans by choosing to leave the villa days before the final.

Millie and Liam, however, enjoyed a romantic date where they opened up about their feelings.

You may also want to watch:

During the candle-lit dinner, Millie said: "It’s been the best six weeks of my life.

"I never thought I’d come on to Love Island and actually find someone and feel this way about someone."

Most Read

  1. 1 'It feels like home': Father opens sweet shop in Romford
  2. 2 Woman dies after falling from Hornchurch block of flats
  3. 3 Upminster man's fire death 'accidental', coroner finds
  1. 4 Travel disruptions in and around Havering from August 21
  2. 5 TripAdvisor recommended places for Sunday roasts in and around Romford
  3. 6 Romford's Millie Court second favourite to win Love Island, research finds
  4. 7 Heritage: Romford's 1888 flood
  5. 8 Hornchurch's Tandoor Lounge shortlisted for Asian Restaurant Award
  6. 9 'Spray air freshener': Woman's burst waste pipe housing battle with council
  7. 10 Nurse in Uganda for mum's funeral facing mounting charges to return to UK

She added: "In the future, I can see us living together."

In response, Welsh bricklayer Liam promised to move closer to Millie and make the relationship work outside of the reality TV programme.

Analysis by SEMrush.com and Compare.bet had previously predicted the couple are polling at second most likely to win the show.

TV
Romford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A member of staff gives out Frostys to waiting members of the public. WENDYÕS OPENS ITS DOORS IN THE

Food and Drink

US burger chain Wendy's set to open Romford restaurant

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Results scandal at Havering college

London A Level results

MP wades in on results scandal at Havering Sixth Form college

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Climate Central tool mapping land projected to be below annual flood level in 2030

Flooding

Map forecasts east London areas at risk of regular flooding by 2030

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Paul Ballard

Kids TV presenter who killed two people jailed for 'reckless and...

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon