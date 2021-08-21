Bookies predict Millie Court and Liam Reardon could win Love Island

Published: 2:45 PM August 21, 2021

This season of Love Island is drawing to a close - Credit: ITV

Romford's Love Island contestant is in with a chance of winning the programme's seventh series, according to a gambling site.

Betting comparison site Oddschecker shows Millie Court and partner Liam Reardon's odds of winning the series on Monday (23 August) is 10/11.

Rival couple Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran (11/8) are also in with a chance, as are Teddy Soares and Faye Winter (10/1) and Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank (33/1).

Last night (August 20), Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish shocked fans by choosing to leave the villa days before the final.

Millie and Liam, however, enjoyed a romantic date where they opened up about their feelings.

During the candle-lit dinner, Millie said: "It’s been the best six weeks of my life.

"I never thought I’d come on to Love Island and actually find someone and feel this way about someone."

She added: "In the future, I can see us living together."

In response, Welsh bricklayer Liam promised to move closer to Millie and make the relationship work outside of the reality TV programme.

Analysis by SEMrush.com and Compare.bet had previously predicted the couple are polling at second most likely to win the show.