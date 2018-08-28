Queen’s Hospital midwife to take on Paris marathon in support of stillbirth charity

Georgina Lennon, a midwife at Queen’s Hospital, will be running a marathon in Paris to raise funds for MAMA Academy, a stillbirth charity. Photo: Georgina Lennon Archant

A midwife from Queen’s Hospital will be running a marathon in France to support a charity that strives to reduce stillbirth rates.

Georgina Lennon, 25, a midwife at Queen’s Hospital in Rom Valley Way, will be taking to the streets of Paris in April to run 26.2miles for the MAMA Academy.

She told the Recorder: “As a midwife, this is a charity very close to my heart and one which not only enables midwives to provide the best evidence based care but also one which works with parents to educate and empower them.

“It is important to me that MAMA academy has as much exposure and advertisement as possible as the work that they do is just fantastic.

“I am filled with excitement and anticipation for the big day! This will be my third marathon and nothing can compare to the feeling of crossing that finish line.”