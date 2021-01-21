News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Mick Norcross, The Only Way Is Essex star, has died aged 57

Adriana Elgueta

Published: 8:17 PM January 21, 2021    Updated: 8:32 PM January 21, 2021
Michael Norcross and Kirk Norcross at the Sugar Hut

Michael Norcross and son, Kirk Norcross at the Sugar Hut in 2012. - Credit: Submitted

Mick Norcross has been found dead at his home in Brentwood Road, Bulphan.

Mick, 57, was the owner of Essex nightclub Sugar Hut and featured in reality show The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE).

Essex Police said in a statement to the Recorder: "We were called to an address in Brentwood Road, Bulphan shortly before 3.15pm on Thursday 21 January.

"Sadly, a man inside was pronounced dead. His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

They confirmed that his next of kin has been informed.

Mick's last twitter post has been read by a flurry of concerned and now devastated friends and fans.

TOWIE star Mario Falcone replied to it saying: "Shocked and heartbroken."


