Look skywards as meteor showers expected to begin

Published: 6:01 PM July 13, 2021

Skywatchers are in for a display with meteor showers set to begin.

The Delta Aquariids is expected to be active from today (July 13) until August 24, with the peak of the meteor shower taking place on July 30, according to Royal Museums Greenwich (RMG).

It said observers can expect to see a steady stream of meteors at a rate of less than 25 per hour in optimum conditions.

However, the sky show is just getting started, with the Perseids – one of the best meteor showers of the year – to be active from around this Friday, July 16.

In ideal conditions, people can expect to see up to 150 bright and fast meteors leaving trails of light per hour, far more than most other showers.

You may also want to watch:

The Perseids are caused by the Earth slamming into the debris left behind by comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle, according to RMG.

It is expected to peak on August 12 and 13 and be active for another 10 days after that.

Visit rmg.co.uk/stories/topics/meteor-shower-guide for more information about the meteor showers and how to see them.