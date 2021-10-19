Safe streets tool: Police urge people to report unsafe areas

Published: 4:02 PM October 19, 2021

A woman walking after dark on Poynders Road in Clapham, south London, close to where Sarah Everard was abducted from the street by being falsely arrested by police officer Wayne Couzens in March. Picture date: Friday October 1, 2021. - Credit: PA

Police officers are calling on people to use an online tool to report unsafe areas in Havering.

Safe Streets is an online pilot service which allows people to anonymously report places where they feel unsafe.

The scheme is part of the Met Police’s bid to ensure “everyone feels safe on the streets”.

A street could be unsafe because of environmental issues, such as lack of street lighting and abandoned buildings, or disconcerting behaviour of others, such as being followed or being subjected to verbal abuse.

By reporting the locations via the Safe Street tool, the police are able to pinpoint areas to make safer in the borough.

You may also want to watch:

The tool is not for reporting crime or incidents but to flag areas of concern.

Anyone reporting an emergency should call 999 or 101, depending on the nature of the incident.

Once areas have been flagged, improvements such as installing CCTV and enforcing more nighttime patrols could be implemented.

View the tool at https://www.police.uk/pu/notices/streetsafe/street-safe/