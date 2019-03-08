Search

Met Police to conduct internal review after video of teenager's arrest in Romford goes viral

PUBLISHED: 11:48 25 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:48 25 April 2019

The Metropolitan Police is conducting a review into the circumstances of an arrest of a 17-year-old in Heath Park Road, Romford on Monday, April 22. Picture: Google Maps

The Metropolitan Police is conducting a review into the circumstances of an arrest of a 17-year-old in Heath Park Road, Romford on Monday, April 22. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that they will be conducting an internal review after a video of a 17-year-old being arrested in Romford went viral on social media.

The Met had previously confirmed that police officers were on patrol in Heath Park Road on Monday, April 22 when they found reason to stop and search two teenagers under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

After a struggle, a 17-year-old boy was detained by an officer and reportedly found in possession of Class B drugs.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and obstruction of a drugs search.

Footage showing a police officer hitting the 17-year-old with a baton has been circulating on social media this week.

Police have now confirmed that an internal review is being conducted.

A Met police spokeswoman said: “There has been no formal complaint made to us.

“However, we are aware of the footage and we will conduct our own review.”

A second teenager, aged 14, was also arrested after he escaped the officers and ran to his home address.

He was arrested on suspicion of obstruction and assault of a police officer.

Both teenagers were released under investigation.

