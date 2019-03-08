Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Architecture Week: Young planners to transform Mercury Shopping Centre into minature town

PUBLISHED: 14:00 24 April 2019

Students are invited to take part in a host of activities at Romford's Mercury Shopping Centre for Architecture Week. Picture: Mercury Shopping Centre

Students are invited to take part in a host of activities at Romford's Mercury Shopping Centre for Architecture Week. Picture: Mercury Shopping Centre

Archant

Students will be transforming level one of the Mercury Shopping Centre into a futuristic minature town for Architecture Week.

Architecture week will see young people create an imaginative Romford Town Centre of the future, through simulation games, open workshops and model building.

Deputy Manager of the Mercury, Natalie Bays, said: “It is important that young people have the opportunity to learn about how a town is built.

“There are so many changes happening in the Havering environment at the moment that a project like this not only adds clarity to how decisions are made in your home town but can also give young people the inspiration and tools to be the Havering decision makers of tomorrow.”

A free public drop-in workshop, 'Romford Utopia' about designing buildings will take place on Saturday 27 - Sunday, April 28 from 10am to 4pm.

The children will use their design skills and imagination to create a new utopian Romford.

No booking for this event is required however children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Deputy Mayor, councillor Michael Deon Burton will be present for the official opening of this bold new town on Sunday at 4pm for the opening ceremony and council leader, cllr Damian White will speak to the students about town planning on Friday.

Most Read

Several taken to hospital after miniature railway incident in Romford park

Two ambulances were called to Lodge Farm Park in Romford on Easter Monday, Picture: Janine Essex

Where did most crimes take place in Havering in February?

Police data shows that hundreds of incidents of violence and sexual assault took place in Havering in February this year. Photo: Ellie Hoskins

Teenager arrested on suspicion of assaulting police officer in Romford as footage goes viral on social media

Two teenagers were arrested on suspicion of obstruction after they were stopped and searched by police officers in Heath Park Road, Romford on Monday, April 22. Picture: Google Maps

Firefighters tackle blaze in Romford

A lean to next to a semi-detached house in Cotleigh Road, Romford was destroyed by a fire on Saturday, April 20. Picture: Ken Thorn

Queen’s Hospital’s emergency department welcomes more efficient £1.2m assessment area for patients arriving by ambulance

Queen's Hospital opened its £1.2m risk assessment area to make treating patients who arrive by ambulance, more efficient.

Most Read

Several taken to hospital after miniature railway incident in Romford park

Two ambulances were called to Lodge Farm Park in Romford on Easter Monday, Picture: Janine Essex

Where did most crimes take place in Havering in February?

Police data shows that hundreds of incidents of violence and sexual assault took place in Havering in February this year. Photo: Ellie Hoskins

Teenager arrested on suspicion of assaulting police officer in Romford as footage goes viral on social media

Two teenagers were arrested on suspicion of obstruction after they were stopped and searched by police officers in Heath Park Road, Romford on Monday, April 22. Picture: Google Maps

Firefighters tackle blaze in Romford

A lean to next to a semi-detached house in Cotleigh Road, Romford was destroyed by a fire on Saturday, April 20. Picture: Ken Thorn

Queen’s Hospital’s emergency department welcomes more efficient £1.2m assessment area for patients arriving by ambulance

Queen's Hospital opened its £1.2m risk assessment area to make treating patients who arrive by ambulance, more efficient.

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Cureton reaches major milestone in style

Jamie Cureton is all smiles before kick-off during the 2016/17 season (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Romford conclude season with heavy defeat to champions Welling

The latest news from the local darts scene (pic: Adam Davy/PA)

Hornchurch boss Stimson pleased his side took their chances at Kingstonian

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Havering 90 Joggers enjoy sunshine at parkruns

The latest news from the local athletics scene (pic: John Walton/PA)

West Ham skipper full of praise for rejuvenated Antonio

West Ham celebrate
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists