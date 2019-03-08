Architecture Week: Young planners to transform Mercury Shopping Centre into minature town

Students are invited to take part in a host of activities at Romford's Mercury Shopping Centre for Architecture Week. Picture: Mercury Shopping Centre Archant

Students will be transforming level one of the Mercury Shopping Centre into a futuristic minature town for Architecture Week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Architecture week will see young people create an imaginative Romford Town Centre of the future, through simulation games, open workshops and model building.

Deputy Manager of the Mercury, Natalie Bays, said: “It is important that young people have the opportunity to learn about how a town is built.

“There are so many changes happening in the Havering environment at the moment that a project like this not only adds clarity to how decisions are made in your home town but can also give young people the inspiration and tools to be the Havering decision makers of tomorrow.”

A free public drop-in workshop, 'Romford Utopia' about designing buildings will take place on Saturday 27 - Sunday, April 28 from 10am to 4pm.

The children will use their design skills and imagination to create a new utopian Romford.

No booking for this event is required however children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Deputy Mayor, councillor Michael Deon Burton will be present for the official opening of this bold new town on Sunday at 4pm for the opening ceremony and council leader, cllr Damian White will speak to the students about town planning on Friday.