Romford's The Mercury Shopping Centre launches Mother's Day Portrait Competition 2020

Last year's winners of The Mercury Shopping Centre's Mother's Day Portrait Competition. Picture: The Mercury Archant

The Mercury is once again inviting pupils across Havering to create a portrait of their mum for a special Mother's Day competition.

Children from 23 Havering schools can portray their mum in whatever materials they like and to help them, their class teacher has been sent a teacher's project pack highlighting some of the more famous portraits created by well-known artists over the years.

"Last year, we had over 730 excellent portraits submitted, with entries coming in from lots of local schools," said centre manager, Spencer Hawken.

"We will also upload all the portraits onto our Facebook page so that everyone can see how talented the children are. "This very public display of affection can be viewed from Friday, February 28."

Mother's Day is on Sunday, March 22 and the competition closing date has been set for Thursday, February 27.

The six portraits with the most combined likes and shares by 9am on Tuesday, March 17 will have their portraits framed and one of the artists will be selected to win a £25 gift voucher.

The Mercury will also donate £50 to the school submitting the best overall entries.

This year, Natalie Bays, deputy centre manager of The Mercury who studied at the Chelsea College of Art & Design, will be available to visit schools to talk to the children about the competition and arrange a workshop with them if required.

Spencer added: "We are hoping that we will have even more entries this year and we plan to display all the portraits in the Daniel's View Gallery on Level Three of the centre.

"The gallery wall is named after Daniel Jean Jacques, a popular, well respected and liked member of the Mercury Team who regrettably lost his life to cancer last year."

The competition is open to all Havering children between the ages of five and 11 and entry forms are available from The Mercury Shopping Centre by calling 01708 733620 or email natalie@themercurymall.co.uk.