Shoppers experience Mercury Mall's magical Scandinavian themed Christmas Fayre

The Mercury Shopping Centre hosted a Nordic themed Christmas fayre on Saturday, November 23. Picture: Mercury Shopping Centre Archant

Shoppers helped raise £300 for Saint Francis Hospice by attending a special Nordic themed Christmas Fayre in Romford.

The Mercury Shopping Centre hosted a Scandinavian themed fun day on Saturday, November 23.

Visitors to the centre took part in family activities, craft workshops, demonstrations, facepainting and a visit from Frozen's Elsa, which was well received on the opening weekend of the new film.

Natalie Bays deputy centre manager at The Mercury, said: "It was great to see the crafting community coming together for such a great cause, and magical to see children's faces light up with the appearance of Elsa."

The Nordic themed Christmas Fayre was brought to life with an enchanted winter forest back drop showcasing more than 25 local makers and crafters offering Christmas gifts.

With home baked cakes, hot drinks and scented candles on offer, the event raised £300 for Saint Francis Hospice in Broxhill Road, Havering-atte-Bower.