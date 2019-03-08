The Mercury’s Breakfast Club donates knitted items for newborn babies at Queen’s Hospital in Romford

L-R: Sarah Piller labour ward manager, proud new parents, mum Georgia King, baby Bobby, father Joe Beecham, Linda Allen and Carol Fletcher. Picture: The Mercury Archant

A group of enthusiastic knitters donated handmade hats and booties to newborn babies at Queen’s Hospital.

The hats were knitted by the Breakfast Club run by the helpdesk team at The Mercury Mall shopping centre in Romford and were taken to the hospital by helpdesk ambassador Carol Fletcher and Breakfast Club knitter Linda Allen.

Carol said: “The Breakfast Club enjoys making these knitted pieces for Queen’s Hospital and who doesn’t love to knit for babies?

“Last year we knitted teddies for the Snowdrop Room and twiddle muffs for people living with dementia. We can’t wait to knit some more!”

Wilko Romford kindly gifted the majority of the wool.

The delivery was made to the labour ward where parents are given a hat just before delivery and also in a post labour pack containing a knitted hat, baby booties and blanket.