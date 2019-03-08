Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

The Mercury’s Breakfast Club donates knitted items for newborn babies at Queen’s Hospital in Romford

PUBLISHED: 13:00 11 April 2019

L-R: Sarah Piller labour ward manager, proud new parents, mum Georgia King, baby Bobby, father Joe Beecham, Linda Allen and Carol Fletcher. Picture: The Mercury

L-R: Sarah Piller labour ward manager, proud new parents, mum Georgia King, baby Bobby, father Joe Beecham, Linda Allen and Carol Fletcher. Picture: The Mercury

Archant

A group of enthusiastic knitters donated handmade hats and booties to newborn babies at Queen’s Hospital.

The hats were knitted by the Breakfast Club run by the helpdesk team at The Mercury Mall shopping centre in Romford and were taken to the hospital by helpdesk ambassador Carol Fletcher and Breakfast Club knitter Linda Allen.

You may also want to watch:

Carol said: “The Breakfast Club enjoys making these knitted pieces for Queen’s Hospital and who doesn’t love to knit for babies?

“Last year we knitted teddies for the Snowdrop Room and twiddle muffs for people living with dementia. We can’t wait to knit some more!”

Wilko Romford kindly gifted the majority of the wool.

The delivery was made to the labour ward where parents are given a hat just before delivery and also in a post labour pack containing a knitted hat, baby booties and blanket.

Most Read

Two men arrested after alleged police chase leads to crash close to Gallows Corner

Police appear to be at the scene of a crash in Gallows Corner on April 8, 2019. Photo: Amla Chow

Former member of staff at Stubbers Adventure centre in Upminster pleads guilty to sexual communication with a child

There is no suggestion any crimes were committed at Stubbers. Picture: John Hercock

Thieves pin down and beat up Elm Park grandfather before ripping out safe containing £2,000 from family home

Thieves pinned down John Hart and punched him in the head, while they stole his safe from his home in Elm Park. Photo: Shelley Hart

Future of Romford and Ilford Debenhams stores unknown as company goes into administration

The future of Debenhams stores in Romford and Ilford is currently unknown, after the department store went into administration today. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire/PA Images

Havering’s knife crime increases by 85% in three years

The number of incidents where someone has been injured after a knife attack has risen across the whole tri-borough. Photo: Katie Collins/PA Archive/PA Images

Most Read

Two men arrested after alleged police chase leads to crash close to Gallows Corner

Police appear to be at the scene of a crash in Gallows Corner on April 8, 2019. Photo: Amla Chow

Former member of staff at Stubbers Adventure centre in Upminster pleads guilty to sexual communication with a child

There is no suggestion any crimes were committed at Stubbers. Picture: John Hercock

Thieves pin down and beat up Elm Park grandfather before ripping out safe containing £2,000 from family home

Thieves pinned down John Hart and punched him in the head, while they stole his safe from his home in Elm Park. Photo: Shelley Hart

Future of Romford and Ilford Debenhams stores unknown as company goes into administration

The future of Debenhams stores in Romford and Ilford is currently unknown, after the department store went into administration today. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire/PA Images

Havering’s knife crime increases by 85% in three years

The number of incidents where someone has been injured after a knife attack has risen across the whole tri-borough. Photo: Katie Collins/PA Archive/PA Images

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Velocity Trophy: Hornchurch manager Stimson praised Enfield Town for taking their chances

Sam Youngs of Enfield Town and Jordan Clark of Hornchurch (pic David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Smith pleased Daggers take public stand against racism and wants others to follow suit

Nathan Smith takes a throw-in for Dagenham & Redbridge against Barrow (pic: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo)

Havering 90’s Green and Warren set new bests at Manchester marathon

Havering 90 Joggers medals display the medals they won last weekend (pic: H90J)

Opener Browne reveals Essex are gunning for Surrey

Nick Browne in batting action for Essex (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Game of Thrones sculptor creates woodland animal trail through Pages Wood

The new woodland walk off Hall Lane featuring sculptures by Simon O'Rourke. Pete O'Rourke from the Forestry Commission with dog Rascal on the walk.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists