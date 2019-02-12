Three men sentenced after police discover £200,000 cannabis factory in Emerson Park

Picture: MET POLICE Archant

One man has been jailed and two others handed suspended sentences after police officers found almost £200,000 of cannabis growing in an Emerson Park home.

Officers from the Emerson Park Safer Neighbourhood Team executed a drugs warrant on a house in Nelmes Way, after receiving reports of a large scale cannabis factory.

A Met spokesman confirmed: “Inside the property there were 17 areas that were growing cannabis.

“In total, there were 192 plants, with a follow-on crop of younger plants – again, a total of 192 plants ready to replenish.

“This would equate to 19.755kg of skunk cannabis with an estimated street value of £197,550.”

Inside the property, officers found three men, all of which were arrested and charged with a variety of offences.

Matthew Emin, 24, of Elm Lodge, Great Warley, pleaded guilty and was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday, February 15.

He was sentenced to 33 months imprisonment and ordered to pay a £170 fine.

At a previous hearing at the same court, Adam Styne, 39, of Valencia Road, Stanmore; and Glenn Paterson, 61, of Paddock Drive, Chelmsford, had been found guilty by jury.

Styne was sentenced to 21 months imprisonment, suspended for two years, and ordered to pay a £140 fine.

Paterson was handed an 18-month prison sentence, also suspended for two years, and again ordered to pay a £140 fine.