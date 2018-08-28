Search

Men detained in Upminster on suspicion of immigration offences following reports group exited lorry on M25

PUBLISHED: 17:14 28 January 2019

Officers from the East Area Command Unit detained six men in Corbets Tey Road, Upminster on January 25 on suspicion of immigration offences. Picture: Met Police

MPS

A group of men who were asking people if they could change money from Euros in Upminster were detained by the police after allegedly exiting a lorry on the M25.

At around 2pm on Friday, January 25, police were called to reports of a group of men having exited an articulated lorry in the area of J29 on the M25.

Officers from the East Area Command Unit detained six men in Corbets Tey Road, Upminster, around 40 minutes later that same day on suspicion of immigration offences.

A video of the men leaving the lorry went viral on social media over the weekend.

A police spokesman from the East Area Command Unit said: “Police were called to a group of males having got out of a lorry asking if people could change up money from Euros.”

The case was then referred to the UK Border Agency.

A Home Office spokeswoman added: “A total of six people were referred to the Home Office, they have all been medically assessed.

“All cases will be progressed in line with the UK immigration rules.

“Where someone has no right to remain in the UK, we will take action to remove them.”

