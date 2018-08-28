Men arrested after 21 mile police chase ends with car crashing in Cranham

The police chase ended when the car crashed in Acacia Gardens in Cranham. Photo: Google Maps Google Maps

Two men have been arrested after a 21 mile police chase ended in a car crashing through a wall in Cranham.

Essex Police attempted to stop the car in Dock Road, Tilbury, at around 10.50 this morning (Thursday, January 24) and the car drove off at speed along the A127 towards London with the occupants throwing items out of the windows.

After a pursuit, the vehicle crashed near to Acacia Gardens, Cranham, at around 11.15am.

The occupants ran off and police arrested two men on suspicion of theft of a vehicle.

They remain in custody for questioning.