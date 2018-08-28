Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Men arrested after 21 mile police chase ends with car crashing in Cranham

PUBLISHED: 14:26 24 January 2019

The police chase ended when the car crashed in Acacia Gardens in Cranham. Photo: Google Maps

The police chase ended when the car crashed in Acacia Gardens in Cranham. Photo: Google Maps

Google Maps

Two men have been arrested after a 21 mile police chase ended in a car crashing through a wall in Cranham.

Essex Police attempted to stop the car in Dock Road, Tilbury, at around 10.50 this morning (Thursday, January 24) and the car drove off at speed along the A127 towards London with the occupants throwing items out of the windows.

After a pursuit, the vehicle crashed near to Acacia Gardens, Cranham, at around 11.15am.

The occupants ran off and police arrested two men on suspicion of theft of a vehicle.

They remain in custody for questioning.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hornchurch man sets up social media project to encourage people to learn British Sign Language

Bobby Izzard has launched Project BSLUK (British Sign Language) on Facebook and Instagram in a bid to teach basic sign language.

Residents worried about parking after plans for new mosque to be built in Rainham

A planning application has been submitted to build a mosque on the site where New Road Food and Wine is on New Road in Rainham

Coffee house chain Patisserie Valerie collapses into administration

The Patisserie Valerie shop front in The Brewery, Romford. Photo: Google Maps

Driver disappears after car flips over on A13 in Wennington

A car flipped onto its roof on the exit slip road of the A13 going up to the Wennington Interchange at around 8pm on January 20. Photo: Google

New Look Men in Romford closes down

New Look Men in the Liberty shopping centre is now closed.

Most Read

Hornchurch man sets up social media project to encourage people to learn British Sign Language

Bobby Izzard has launched Project BSLUK (British Sign Language) on Facebook and Instagram in a bid to teach basic sign language.

Residents worried about parking after plans for new mosque to be built in Rainham

A planning application has been submitted to build a mosque on the site where New Road Food and Wine is on New Road in Rainham

Coffee house chain Patisserie Valerie collapses into administration

The Patisserie Valerie shop front in The Brewery, Romford. Photo: Google Maps

Driver disappears after car flips over on A13 in Wennington

A car flipped onto its roof on the exit slip road of the A13 going up to the Wennington Interchange at around 8pm on January 20. Photo: Google

New Look Men in Romford closes down

New Look Men in the Liberty shopping centre is now closed.

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Park head coach expecting physical test against Southwold

Romford & Gidea Park celebrate a try (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

The AFC Hornchurch blog

Former Hornchurch midfielder Nathan Livings has joined Bishops Stortford (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Harold Hill man who repeatedly posed as fake hospice worker to steal charity tins jailed

Peters went into Rowlands Pharmacy in Elm Park along with other stores, and stole charity tins and lied about taking part in a bike ride to raise money for charity. Photo: Ken Mears/Met Police

Havering 90 Joggers take on Benfleet 15 race

Havering 90 Joggers at Benfleet 15 race (Pic: Clive Burrow)

Midfielder Loft looking forward to being back at Daggers

Doug Loft has joined Dagenham & Redbridge on loan from Sky Bet League One side Shrewsbury Town (pic: Richard Sellers/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists