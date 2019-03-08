Rainham robbery: Men allegedly steal woman's car keys at knifepoint
PUBLISHED: 14:49 26 June 2019
A group of men allegedly robbed a woman at knifepoint while she was in her car in Rainham.
Police responded to reports yesterday, Tuesday, June 25, that a group of men jumped out of a car and robbed a woman of her car keys while she was in her vehicle.
One of the men allegedly had a knife.
It was also reported that the men caused damage to the woman's car in Allen Road at around 12.44pm.
They then left the scene in their car. The woman suffered minor injuries.
A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "There was also a male passenger who fled the scene, he was found nearby and arrested for possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.
"He's currently in police custody while enquiries continue."
There have been no further arrests at this time.
