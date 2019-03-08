Search

Rainham robbery: Men allegedly steal woman's car keys at knifepoint

PUBLISHED: 14:49 26 June 2019

Police were called to reports that a woman was robbed at knifepoint in Allen Road, Rainham on Tuesday, June 25. Picture: Google Maps

Police were called to reports that a woman was robbed at knifepoint in Allen Road, Rainham on Tuesday, June 25. Picture: Google Maps

A group of men allegedly robbed a woman at knifepoint while she was in her car in Rainham.

Police responded to reports yesterday, Tuesday, June 25, that a group of men jumped out of a car and robbed a woman of her car keys while she was in her vehicle.

One of the men allegedly had a knife.

It was also reported that the men caused damage to the woman's car in Allen Road at around 12.44pm.

They then left the scene in their car. The woman suffered minor injuries.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "There was also a male passenger who fled the scene, he was found nearby and arrested for possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.

"He's currently in police custody while enquiries continue."

There have been no further arrests at this time.

