Coronavirus memorial built for patients of Rush Green medical centre

The memorial remembers victims of coronavirus from the Rush Green Medical Centre. Picture: Dawn Freeman Dawn Freeman

A temporary memorial has been created outside Rush Green medical centre to remember patients and staff who died with coronavirus.

The staff at the centre created a place where families can go to mourn their lost loved ones. Picture: Dawn Freeman The staff at the centre created a place where families can go to mourn their lost loved ones. Picture: Dawn Freeman

The practice came up with the idea of the memorial in early April, when friends and family were not allowed to visit people in hospitals or attend funerals or graveyards because of the lockdown restrictions at the time.

Dr Maurice Sanomi, a GP partner at the Rush Green Medical Centre, said that he hoped the memorial would help patients’ families and friends better cope with their grief and the loss of their loved ones.

Rush Green resident Dawn Freeman was delighted to see the memorial. She said: “I think there is so much focus on what’s going on in the hospitals, it’s really nice that people can go and see their family remembered somewhere that’s local.

“We all know someone that’s passed away and it’s in such a nice setting with the tree breeze.”