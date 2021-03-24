Memorial bench fundraiser for 'well-loved' Romford ambulance worker

Published: 9:05 AM March 24, 2021

A fundraising appeal is taking place for a memorial bench in honour of Robbie Muir, 48, who worked at an ambulance complex in Romford. - Credit: Robbie Muir family/LAS

An appeal to raise enough cash for a memorial bench in honour of a "well-loved" Romford ambulance worker has generated almost £3,000.

Robbie Muir, 48, died last December after contracting Covid-19.

He worked at the London Ambulance Service's Romford base for 25 years as an emergency medical technician.

Robbie's wife Jo said he was loved by all who knew him, adding: "He had time for everyone and would light up any room he was in and has left a massive void in so many lives."

He was a keen DJ and enjoyed going to live music concerts, with his favourite venue being Chinnerys in Southend.

Robbie Muir with his wife Jo at a music festival. - Credit: Robbie Muir family/LAS

You may also want to watch:

One of Robbie's friends, Ian Parkins, set up the fundraising page for the bench, which he hopes would be near the venue.

They met seven years ago when Ian was organising music events in Essex and Robbie became part of a group of gig-goers who called themselves The Essex Massive.

He said: "Robbie loved Chinnerys because it had a terrific atmosphere, carpet that stuck to your shoes and, for a small venue, a wonderfully eclectic mix of genres from both established bands and local talent."

The page has raised at least £2,880, which Ian described as a testament to Robbie's popularity.

He said: "The bench is a fitting and lasting gift to a man who gave a great deal throughout his life.

"I found Robbie to be a kind, caring individual with a wicked sense of humour. He was a big man with a bigger heart and I miss him tremendously."

LAS chief executive Garrett Emmerson said: "Robbie will be remembered for the warmth, dedication and empathy he showed to his patients.

“He was well-loved and a friend to many of our staff in Romford, who describe him as a ‘larger than life’ character.

“Robbie always went above and beyond to help others, whether he was on duty or off.

"His colleagues at work will never forget the support he gave them when they were struggling or the way he could lift spirits if someone was down."

An online gig in Robbie's memory is being held on Friday, March 26 from 8pm, with donations towards the bench fundraiser.

It has been arranged by Georgia Crandon, of Georgia and The Vintage Youth, and will feature a number of Robbie's favourite acts.

For more on the gig, go to facebook.com/events/433271124409177, and to donate to the fundraiser, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-robbie-muir-memorial-bench.