Memorial bench at hospital honours 'well-loved' medic

Published: 5:07 PM May 12, 2021

A bench has been put up at Queen's Hospital in memory of Robbie Muir (inset), who worked as an emergency medical technician for more than 25 years. - Credit: London Ambulance Service/family of Robbie Muir

A memorial bench has been installed at Queen's Hospital in honour of a long-serving Romford ambulance worker.

Robbie Muir died in December after contracting Covid-19.

The 48-year-old emergency medical technician had spent more than 25 years working at the London Ambulance Service (LAS) base in Romford.

He was also a popular figure at Queen's, the LAS said, and staff from the emergency department (ED) and clinical operations teams - along with Robbie's partner Jo - came up with the idea for a bench there.

Robbie with his partner Jo, who helped come up with the idea for a bench, at a music festival. - Credit: Robbie Muir family/LAS

Stewart Ryan, clinical operations support at the Romford hospital, was involved in the fundraising.

He said: “The bench is more than just a bench. Robbie’s colleagues in the LAS and all our ED staff can sit on it, and remember all the good times they had with Robbie.

“Robbie is now a permanent fixture at Queen’s, everyone who knew him can now remember him in their own special way."

Jo chose the words that are engraved on a plaque, which reads: "You’ll be in my thoughts, until we meet again. Robbie Muir 1972 – 2020."

The bench sits at the back of the emergency department at Queen's Hospital. - Credit: LAS

She previously described him as someone who was loved by all who knew him.

"He had time for everyone and would light up any room he was in and has left a massive void in so many lives," she said.

Paul Abela, a paramedic and long-time friend of Robbie's, said he would be extremely proud of the generosity of the ED staff he had worked with.

“Providing a memorial bench in his honour will allow both ED and ambulance staff to take a moment’s rest in their busy schedules.

“This shows how loved and well respected Robbie was by other colleagues within the NHS."

LAS chief executive Garrett Emmerson added: "The memorial bench at Queen’s Hospital in remembrance of our well-loved medic, Robbie, is a true testament to the impact he made on the lives of others.

“Robbie is remembered for the warmth, dedication and empathy he showed to his patients, but also for the support and kindness he offered his colleagues."

Another fundraiser has also been taking place in a bid to install a memorial bench to remember Robbie, a keen DJ, outside his favourite music venue Chinnerys in Southend.