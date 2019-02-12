Do you think you might have a story? Come and meet our reporter in Hornchurch this week

Search

PUBLISHED: 15:00 19 February 2019

Come and meet our reporter Liam Coleman at Costa Coffee in Hornchurch High Road on Friday morning.

Archant

Do you have a question for a reporter at the Recorder? Maybe you have a problem that you think we could help with? or maybe you just want to come and have a chat about the football or about this incredible heat wave we seem to be having!

Well our reporter Liam Coleman will be at the Costa Coffee in Hornchurch High Road from 9.30-11am on Friday (February 22) so don’t be scared and come along and introduce yourself.

He has been working on stories about everything from the council’s proposals to scrap free parking in Upminster and Hornchurch, to the raids in Harold Hill.

If you can’t make the surgery but think you might have a story then please contact Liam by emailing him on liam.coleman@archant.co.uk or call 07557232077.

