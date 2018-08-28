Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Meet a reporter at this week’s Romford readers’ surgery

PUBLISHED: 12:11 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:11 10 January 2019

Reporter Hayley Anderson after a 5k run.

Reporter Hayley Anderson after a 5k run.

Hayley Anderson

Whether you have a front page story, an event you would like to promote or simply want to chat, we want to hear from you.

So why not come to one of our readers’ surgery and share your story.

Today, Friday, January 11, our reporter Hayley Anderson will be at the Costa Coffee in South Street, Romford, from 10-11.30am.

Make sure to pop along for a chat about anything in the paper, from news to listings.

The surgeries are also a chance for readers to bring to our attention anything they feel should be highlighted.

Hayley will be sitting with a pile of this week’s Recorders so make sure you say hello.

If you can’t make the surgery but think you might have a story then please contact Hayley by emailing her on hayley.anderson@archant.co.uk or call on 020 8477 3719.

Most Read

Married couple found dead in Rainham: Woman allegedly murdered was killed by compression of the neck

Police at an address on Lower Mardyke Avenue in Rainham where two bodies were found.

‘Shocked and saddened’: Queen’s Hospital NHS Trust confirms woman found dead in her Rainham home was popular midwife

Simbi was a midwife at Queen’s Hospital in Romford. Photo: BHRUT

Two women taken to hospital after chemical fumes detected at Collier Row home

Police in Larchwood Avenue in Collier Row. Photo: Collier Row - what's going on

Police confirm identities of married couple found dead at home in Rainham as they launch renewed appeal

Police at an address on Lower Mardyke Avenue in Rainham where two bodies were found.

Boy arrested on suspicion of having an imitation firearm in Romford reportedly seen in Ilford with fake handgun

Police were called to The Brewery in Waterloo Road on Sunday, January 6 following reports of yooung people seen armed with firearms. Photo: Ken Mears

Most Read

Police search for ‘out of control’ dog after East Devon beach incident

#includeImage($article, 225)

East Devon man arrested for aggravated burglary on New Year’s Day bailed by police

#includeImage($article, 225)

Overcrowding on Exmouth to Exeter trains to improve, hopes MP

#includeImage($article, 225)

Work begins to clear sand from Exmouth seafront

#includeImage($article, 225)

Search is on for Exmouth Zoo crocodile thought to be living abroad

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Campion’s Hallahan feels victory over Steelers would be good statement

Kings Cross Steelers in action against Campion earlier this season (Pic: Tim Edwards)

Urchins boss Stimson delighted to tie down Saunders

George Saunders of Hornchurch on the ball against Wingate & Finchley (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Daggers eye another win at Salford as Trophy tie looms

Liam Gordon of Dagenham & Redbridge scores the fourth goal against Boreham Wood (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Meet a reporter at this week’s Romford readers’ surgery

Reporter Hayley Anderson after a 5k run.

Rainham seven-year-old raises £580 for The Little Princess Trust

Gracie Middleton will be donating 10 inches of her hair to the Little Princess Trust after discovering her best friend's Mum has terminal cancer
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists